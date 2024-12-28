Sean 'Diddy' Combs And Luigi Mangione Held On Separate Floors In New York Jail Set To Share A Same Floor Soon

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Sean“Diddy” Combs, the renowned facing charges related to sex trafficking and racketeering, and Luigi Mangione, the Ivy League engineer accused of murder, are currently being held in separate units at the notorious Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn, New York, according to a report.

According to prison consultant Sam Mangel, as reported by Page Six, while Sean "Diddy" Combs and Luigi Mangione are currently being held in separate units at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn, they are expected to be placed on the same floor in the future.

Mangel explained that Mangione, 26, remains in solitary confinement in the Special Housing Unit (SHU), a highly restricted area for inmates requiring close monitoring. Meanwhile, Combs, 55, is being held in the general population section of the facility.

“They will be held on a separate floor for now, but at some point, they will share a floor,” Mangel was quoted as saying in the report.

Mangione , a former engineer from an Ivy League university, was extradited to New York City from Pennsylvania last week after being indicted for the first-degree murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson . The fatal shooting occurred in broad daylight on December 4 in New York City .

Mangione is facing several federal charges, including murder and stalking , and he pleaded not guilty during his court appearance on Monday. His next court date is scheduled for February 21.

Diddy Combs , who was arrested on September 16, faces serious charges, including sex trafficking, racketeering, and transporting individuals for prostitution. The charges stem from a months-long federal investigation, which alleges that Combs hosted illicit parties. Diddy Combs has denied all charges and is awaiting trial in May 2025 after dismissing his third attempt for bail earlier this month.

As both men face significant legal challenges, their time in jail continues to draw public attention. Mangione's case has garnered widespread media coverage due to the nature of the crime, while Combs ' legal troubles have kept him in the headlines, marking a stark fall from his previous prominence in the entertainment industry.