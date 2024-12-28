No Entry Zones After 8 PM And More: How Delhi Police Plans To Curb Traffic Menace On New Year's Eve

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Delhi has issued a traffic advisory outlining the arrangements and restrictions that will be enforced on New Year's Eve across the national capital, particularly in Connaught Place. A senior officer confirmed that traffic personnel will be deployed in adequate strength throughout various areas of the city, focusing on markets, malls, and popular celebration spots like Connaught Place and Hauz Khas.

Restrictions will come into effect from 8 PM on December 31 and will remain in place until the end of New Year celebrations . Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Dhal Singh stated that these restrictions will apply to all private and public transport vehicles. He emphasised that strict action will be taken against offences such as drunken driving, overspeeding, stunt biking, reckless driving, zig-zag driving, and other dangerous behaviours.

Vehicles will not be permitted to proceed towards Connaught Place beyond several key points on New Year's Eve: the roundabout at Mandi House, the roundabout at Bengali Market, the north foot of Ranjit Singh Flyover, Minto Road-Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg crossing, RK Ashram Marg-Chitragupta Marg crossing, roundabout Gole Market, roundabout GPO, and Kasturba Gandhi Road.

Vehicular traffic will not be allowed in the inner, middle, or outer circles of Connaught Place except for those carrying valid passes on New Year's eve .

Motorists can park their vehicles at designated areas including Gole Dak Khana, Patel Chowk on Rakab Ganj Road (behind AIR), Mandi House on Copernicus Marg up to Baroda House, Minto Road on DD Upadhyaya Marg, Press Road area, Panchkuian Road on RK Ashram Marg, KG Marg-Ferozshah Road crossing on Copernicus Lane, and Windsor Place.