383 Security Personnel, 925 Terrorists Killed In Pakistan In 2024: Official

(MENAFN- IANS) Islamabad, Dec 28 (IANS) At least 383 security personnel and 925 terrorists were killed in 59,775 operations conducted across Pakistan in 2024, a senior officer of the Pakistan has said.

During the operations, 73 high-value targets from the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and other groups were killed, Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), told a press briefing on Friday, as per Xinhua news agency.

"This year marks the highest number of terrorists neutralised in the past five years," he said.

More than 179 operations have been conducted on a daily basis by the Pakistan army, law enforcement and intelligence agencies, and the police during the year, the ISPR chief said.

The Pakistani army has made significant strides in counter-terrorism efforts and border security management, Chaudhry added.

The Pakistani military has expanded its operations to combat smuggling, drug trafficking, electricity theft, and hoarding, he noted.

"The army and law enforcement agencies fight terrorists, but the nation fights terrorism," he said, adding that all segments of society and political parties stand united on this front.

In a most recent event, heavy clashes erupted between Afghan and Pakistani border forces in eastern Afghanistan's Khost and Paktia provinces bordering Pakistan, killing 19 Pakistani soldiers and three Afghan civilians on Saturday.

The clashes took place following airstrikes carried out by Pakistani troops in Paktika province on Tuesday night that killed 51 people, including women and children.

In addition to this, following the Taliban's return to power in Afghanistan, Pakistan has witnessed a spike in terror attacks as the new regime has emboldened and strengthened the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). The TTP aims to establish an Islamic emirate in Pakistan, just like its brother outfit did in Kabul.

A report by the Islamabad-based Center for Research and Security Studies revealed a 56 per cent rise in fatalities from terror attacks in Pakistan in 2023 compared to 2022, with over 1,500 killed, including 500 security personnel.