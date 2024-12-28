Zelensky aide claims two member nations damaging EU’s reputation

(MENAFN) Mikhail Podoliak, a top adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, has accused Hungary and Slovakia of damaging the European Union's reputation by undermining its position on Russia. Podoliak expressed frustration over the two Central European nations, led by Prime Ministers Viktor Orban and Robert Fico, who have questioned the EU's unwavering support for Ukraine, advocating for over continued military and financial aid to Kiev.



Podoliak highlighted that both countries have repeatedly blocked EU initiatives and distanced themselves from the bloc's unified stance, particularly criticizing Orban’s suggestion of a Christmas truce between Ukraine and Russia and Fico’s recent trip to Moscow, which ignored Ukraine's requests to avoid contact with Russian President Vladimir Putin.



He also suggested that the EU could take legal action against Hungary and Slovakia to stop them from impeding its decisions. Podoliak further claimed that both countries have grown more pro-Russian, with Fico even proposing closer ties with Moscow to protect Slovakia’s economy, particularly over concerns about the impact of losing Russian gas transit through Ukraine.



Fico defended his visit to Russia, calling Ukraine’s criticism of it "absurd," and warned against further NATO-Russia escalation, suggesting that Ukraine may need to accept partial territorial losses for peace.



MENAFN28122024000045015687ID1109036565