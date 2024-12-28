10 Bollywood Actors Who Debuted On OTT In 2024: Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon, And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The year 2024 marked the OTT debut for several stars. Let's take a look at 10 of those.

Varun Dhawan

Citadel: Honey Bunny, an Indian spy action series directed by Raj & DK, marked the OTT debut for Varun Dhawan. It also marked Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Bollywood debut. It's a prequel to the original Citadel on Prime Video.

Kriti Sanon

Do Patti, a Hindi mystery thriller starring Kajol, marked Kriti Sanon's OTT debut. Sanon plays twins in her first production venture, and the direct-to-OTT movie, released on Netflix, was Sanon's debut as a producer as well.

Manisha Koirala

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is a Hindi period drama by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It explores the lives of tawaifs in Lahore's red-light district during India's fight for independence. The web series marked the OTT debut for Bollywood veteran Manisha Koirala.

Ananya Panday

Call Me Bae, a Hindi comedy-drama directed by Colin D'Cunha, marked Ananya Panday's OTT debut. Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, the web series premiered on Amazon Prime on September 6.

Shekhar Suman played Zulfikar Ahmed in his OTT debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi. His chemistry with Manisha Koirala's Mallika Jaan impressed viewers.

Junaid Khan

Maharaj is a Hindi historical drama directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra, starring Junaid Khan in his debut. It is based on the 1862 Maharaj Libel Case and Saurabh Shah's novel.

Tahir Raj Bhasin, Shweta Tripathi, Anchal Singh, Saurabh Shukla and Arunoday Singh returned for Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein season 2, which marked the OTT debut for Gurmeet Choudhary.

Bhumi Pednekar

In Bhakshak, Bhumi played Vaishali, a journalist who uncovers abuse at a Bihar shelter home. She overcomes threats to expose the truth and seek justice.