Meity Scheme For Manufacturing Electronic Components & Semiconductors To Create Over 15000 Jobs

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Dec 28 (KNN) The of and Information has marked significant progress in India's digital landscape throughout 2024, implementing key initiatives across artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and manufacturing.



Among the notable achievements, the approved nine projects under the Scheme for of Electronic Components and Semiconductors (SPECS), projected to create 15,710 new jobs.

In a major boost to India's semiconductor capabilities, the Central government approved four semiconductor manufacturing units under the Semicon India programme.



The country has also assumed a leadership role in global AI development, hosting the 6th meeting of the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) ministerial council, with India set to serve as the outgoing chair in 2025.

Digital literacy received significant attention, with the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Digital Sakshatra Abhiyan (PMGDISHA) exceeding its target by training 6.39 crore individuals.



The initiative extended to focused skill development training for 18,209 SC/ST and EWS women youth across 81 aspirational districts, enhancing their employment and entrepreneurship prospects.



Additionally, the BHASHINI platform has successfully bridged language barriers by providing translation services in 22 scheduled Indian languages, processing over 100 million inferences monthly.

A major technological milestone was achieved with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's launch of three PARAM Rudra supercomputers. These systems, built using indigenously designed and manufactured High Performance Computing servers and local software stack, are part of a broader network of 33 supercomputers with a combined compute capacity of 32 Petaflops deployed across the country.

The National Supercomputing Mission (NSM) has democratised access to advanced computing resources, serving over 10,000 researchers, including more than 1,700 PhD scholars from over 200 institutions.



This initiative has particularly benefited researchers from Tier-II and Tier-III cities, providing them access to state-of-the-art supercomputing facilities for advanced research in physics, earth sciences, and cosmological studies.

(KNN Bureau)