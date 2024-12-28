Moldova's MFA Condemns Provocative Russian Human Rights Report

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The of Foreign Affairs of Moldova has condemned the publication of Russia's annual report titled "On Violations of the Rights of Russian Citizens and Compatriots Abroad."

Moldovan's MFA categorically rejected the accusations outlined in Russia's Foreign Ministry's report, which alleged discrimination against Russian citizens and the of Russophobia in Moldova.

“These claims are baseless and intended to divide society. Unlike Russia, Moldova fully respects the fundamental rights and freedoms of all citizens, regardless of nationality, ethnicity, or language. Moldovan authorities strictly adhere to the principles of the rule of law and international standards in the field of human rights protection,” the Ministry stated.

The Moldovan MFA also denounced the provocative suggestion of similarities with the "Ukrainian scenario," calling such statements unhelpful for regional security.

“Such declarations do not contribute to strengthening security in the region but rather heighten tensions and incite hatred. We urge citizens not to succumb to manipulations. Moldova remains committed to promoting peaceful dialogue and constructive cooperation based on mutual respect and adherence to sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the statement continued.

On December 20, the Russian Foreign Ministry published its report, which includes claims of "violations of the rights of Russian citizens and compatriots" across 42 countries and Kosovo.

The report specifically accuses Moldova of "rapidly descending into support for ideologies of neo-Nazism and racial discrimination."

The Russian MFA further alleged that "what is happening today in Moldova almost entirely mirrors the processes observed in Ukraine."

Previously, on November 17, the Moldovan Foreign Ministry condemned statements made by Russian Ambassador Oleg Ozerov in an interview with Radio Rossii. Ozerov had claimed that Moldova's development“depends on Russia” and accused NATO of attempting to "draw the country into the military bloc."