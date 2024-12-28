Kashmir Snowfall News: Exams Deferred, 2,000 Vehicles Stranded, Flights Cancelled, Train Services Suspended

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Kashmir snowfall news: Baramulla and other districts in Jammu and Kashmir received fresh spell of snowfall on Friday. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Omar Abdullah said that around 2,000 were stuck at Qazigund town in Jammu and Kashmir's (J-K) Anantnag following the valley's first snowfall of the season.

Train services suspended

Train services on the Banihal-Baramulla route were halted on Saturday because of heavy snow accumulation on the tracks. Officials mentioned that due to the ongoing snowfall and snow buildup on the tracks, the suspension of train services would last until 1 pm on Saturday. A WDM locomotive with a snow cutter will be deployed on the track before train operations are resumed.

Flights suspended

Taking to X, IndiGo wrote,“The weather in #Srinagar has taken a turn, leading to a temporary runway closure at Srinagar Airport. Unfortunately, this requires us to cancel flights once again. To opt for an alternate flight or claim a refund, please visit We remain hopeful for better weather conditions soon and look forward to serving you again.”

Though the flights are not yet suspended, SpiceJet shared an update for today saying that,“Due to expected bad weather in Leh (IXL) and Srinagar (SXR), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via spicejet/#status.”

Exams cancelled today

The University of Kashmir has announced postponement of all exams today, media reports stated. As per the notification,“It is notified for the information of all concerned candidates that all examinations of the University of Kashmir, scheduled to be held on 28th December 2024, stand postponed,” as quoted by a report by the Kashmir Reader.