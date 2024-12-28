MP CM Conducts Surprise Inspection At Night Shelters In Bhopal 

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Dec 28 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Mohan Yadav conducted a surprise inspection at multiple night shelters in different parts of Bhopal in the wee hours of Saturday and interacted with the people living there.

The surprise inspection was conducted at Yadgar-e-Shahjahan Park in Bhopal and the CM enquired about the well-being of the people sheltering there.

He also distributed blankets to everyone, ensuring their comfort during the cold weather.

Among the people he interacted with were Karodilal Prajapati, Hashib Khan, Sanju Kushwaha, Ravi Sharma and Pratap Malviya.

The Chief Minister enquired about the arrangements at the night shelters and gave necessary directions to the officials.

According to a press note issued from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), during interaction, the people at the night shelter said that the arrangements were satisfactory but suggested that food provisions should also be made.

Responding to this, CM Yadav instructed the Bhopal administration to implement a 'Ram-Roti' food arrangement in all night shelters.

The Chief Minister said not a single person should remain hungry at the night shelters.

"Pratap Malviya shared that he visits the shelter every few days as he has no permanent residence and must support his four daughters. The Chief Minister directed the Collector to provide him with all possible assistance," the CMO said in a statement.

After this, the Chief Minister reached the night shelter located near platform number 6 of the Bhopal railway station.

After inspecting the night shelter, he interacted with the people present there and distributed blankets to them as well.

While returning from inspecting the night shelter, the Chief Minister noticed a group of women sitting near platform number 6.

He stopped his vehicle, approached them, and enquired why they were there. The women explained that they were vegetable sellers and planned to spend the night in the open.

Concerned for their welfare, the Chief Minister distributed blankets to them and directed the Collector to make proper arrangements for their stay.

He further asserted that the main objective of his government was to provide help to every person in society.

"Our priority is that no one should face any trouble in this cold weather," Yadav said in statement.