Wicked Movie Is Coming To Digital Sing-Along Version, Behind-The-Scenes And More Surprises Await

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The highly anticipated adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical Wicked will be available for digital purchase and rental on New Year's Eve, December 31, 2024. This cinematic sensation, which has already captivated audiences worldwide, will offer fans a grand celebration of the musical's magic, complete with three hours of all-new bonus content.

Record-breaking success and nominations

Following its record-breaking opening as the highest-grossing movie based on a Broadway show and four Golden Globe nominations, Wicked is set to be the must-have film of the holiday season.

Where to stream Wicked

Here's where you can stream Wicked:

Amazon Prime Video

Apple TV

Fandango at Home (formerly Vudu)

Comcast Xfinity

Cox

Microsoft Movies & TV

WICKED hits Blu-ray and DVD in February 2025

Additionally, for those who prefer a physical copy, Wicked will be released on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on February 4, 2025, providing fans with multiple ways to enjoy this cinematic masterpiece at home.

The digital platforms will feature a dazzling Sing-Along version of the film, allowing viewers to join in the iconic musical numbers. The release will also include a 40-minute behind-the-scenes feature exploring the transformation of the stage-to-screen adaptation, along with deleted and extended scenes. Fans can look forward to a deeper dive into the magical world of Oz, as the bonus content offers fresh insights into the film's creative process.

Wicked tells the untold story of the witches of Oz , starring Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, the misunderstood young woman destined to become the Wicked Witch of the West, and Ariana Grande as Glinda, the Good Witch. Their unlikely friendship at Shiz University sets the stage for a journey of self-discovery and the paths that ultimately lead to their iconic roles in the Wizard of Oz legend.

Directed by Jon M. Chu, Wicked features an all-star cast, including Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh, Emmy nominee Jonathan Bailey, Tony nominee Ethan Slater, Marissa Bode, Peter Dinklage, and Jeff Goldblum.