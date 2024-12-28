Electronics Sector In India Projected To Create 12 Million Jobs By 2027

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 28 (IANS) The electronics sector in the country is projected to create 12 million jobs by 2027 - 3 million direct and 9 million indirect roles, a report said on Saturday.

Direct employment opportunities are likely to include employment for nearly 1 million engineers, 2 million ITI-certified professionals, and 0.2 million specialists in fields like AI, ML and data science, while non-technical roles are expected to contribute 9 million indirect jobs, highlighting the sector's immense potential to economic growth, according to the report by TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship.

The electronics industry has an ambitious goal of achieving $500 billion in manufacturing output by 2030. To meet this target, the sector must grow five-fold over the next five years, bridging a $400 billion production gap.

Currently, domestic production stands at $101 billion, with mobile phones contributing 43 per cent, followed by consumer and industrial electronics at 12 per cent each, and electronic components at 11 per cent.

Additionally, emerging segments like auto electronics (8 per cent), LED lighting (3 per cent), wearables and hearables (1 per cent), and PCBAs (1 per cent) offer substantial growth potential, said the report.

“India's electronics sector, valued at $101 billion, is swiftly positioning itself as a global electronics hub, contributing 3.3 per cent to global manufacturing and 5.3 per cent to India's total merchandise exports in FY23,” said Sumit Kumar, Chief Strategy Officer at TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship.

Despite its modest 4 per cent participation in global value chains, the sector holds immense growth potential by moving beyond final assembly to include design and component manufacturing.

“As opportunities and employment creation rise, a multi-pronged approach becomes essential, with a strong focus on apprenticeships, reskilling, and upskilling to cultivate a future-ready workforce,” said Kumar.

Furthermore, capacity building is vital, especially given that ITIs currently operate at just 51 per cent enrollment. Employers and industries can strengthen this effort by setting up in-house training centers and collaborating with academia through Work-Integrated Learning Programs (WILP) and degree apprenticeships, the report mentioned.

According to AR Ramesh, CEO of TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship, India's electronics sector has witnessed remarkable growth, propelled by initiatives such as 'Make in India', the 'National Electronics Policy', PLI schemes, and 'Digital India'.