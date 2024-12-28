Rajasthan: Bhajan Lal Sharma Govt Annuls 9 Districts, 3 Divisions Formed In Gehlot Regime

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Dec 28 (IANS) The Bhajan Lal Sharma-led Rajasthan on Saturday annulled the creation of nine districts and three divisions formed in the state during the previous Ashok Gehlot administration.

This decision was finalised during a Cabinet meeting held on Saturday. Rajasthan will now have 41 districts and 7 divisions.

The three divisions which were annulled include Pali, Sikar and Banswara, while the creation of nine out of the 17 new districts formed during the of former Chief Ashok Gehlot's rule which have now been cancelled during the Cabinet meeting, include Dudu, Kekri, Shahpura, Neemkathana, Gangapur City, Jaipur Rural, Jodhpur Rural, Anupgarh and Sanchore.

Meanwhile, those districts which have been retained include Balotra, Beawar, Deeg, Didwana-Kuchaman, Kotputli-Behror, Khairthal-Tijara, Phalodi and Salumbar.

According to Rajasthan minister Jogaram Patel, these districts and divisions were established prior to the elections without proper consideration of practicality.

Key factors such as financial resources and population were overlooked. Several districts did not even include 6-7 tehsils, raising questions about their necessity.

Patel noted that no new administrative posts or office buildings were created for these areas, and attempts to establish 18 departmental posts in each district proved burdensome for the state.

A review committee concluded that these districts were not viable.

Meanwhile, no decision was taken in the meeting regarding Sub Inspector (SI) recruitment.

Jogaram Patel, the Law Minister, said: "The matter of SI recruitment was not on today's agenda, the matter is sub judice in the court. Additionally, the Cabinet decided to extend the validity of the Common Eligibility Test (CET) score from one year to three years."

Further, it was announced that a three-month campaign will be launched to include new beneficiaries under the Food Security Scheme.

Panchayats, Panchayat Samitis, and Zilla Parishads in the state will also undergo reorganisation, said the ministers submitted during the Cabinet meeting.

The Cabinet meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma.