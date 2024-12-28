Erdogan issues threat to ‘bury’ Kurds

(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned that Kurdish in Syria, specifically the People’s Protection Units (YPG), will be “buried” if they refuse to disarm. Speaking to lawmakers in Ankara, Erdogan vowed to “eradicate” what he called the group attempting to create a divide between Turkey and its Kurdish population. He declared that the Kurdish militants will either lay down their weapons or face destruction in Syrian territory.



Erdogan has consistently labeled the YPG a security threat to Turkey, accusing it of having links to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), a group recognized as a terrorist organization by Turkey. He criticized the United States for its support of the YPG, which the US backed in its fight against ISIS, a move that has caused tensions with Turkey.



Turkey has also considered cooperating with Syria in a military operation against Kurdish groups, reflecting a shift in its diplomatic approach towards the Syrian government. This move aims to address mutual security concerns, with Turkish officials recently engaging with Damascus to discuss security cooperation and the lifting of international sanctions on Syria.



