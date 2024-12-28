CM Omar Chairs Meeting To Review Snow Clearance, Restoration Of Power & Water Supply Across J & K

The meeting held at the video conference hall in Ganderbal, was attended in person by Advisor to the CM Nasir Aslam Wani, Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal Shyambir, ADC Ganderbal, and other senior district officials. Chief Secretary, Divisional Commissioners of Kashmir and Jammu, and Deputy Commissioners from all districts participated via video conferencing.

The snowfall, which began yesterday, has disrupted normal life in many districts across the valley.

During the meeting, Deputy Commissioners presented updates on snow clearance, restoration of power and water supply and emergency response to deal with inclement weather.

The Chief Minister directed Deputy Commissioners to personally supervise snow clearance operations, emphasizing the need to obtain photographic evidence of cleared areas to ensure thorough removal and prevent freezing road condition as temperatures drop.

He called for a proactive approach, urging officials to deploy adequate manpower and machinery on the ground.

District administrations were instructed to provide two-hourly updates to the CM's office and the Chief Secretary's office to keep the government apprised of the situation.

The Chief Engineer of Public Health Engineering (PHE) informed the CM that 90% of the water supply across the valley has been restored, with efforts underway to address the remaining 10%. The Divisional Commissioner of Jammu reported that power and water supply in Jammu districts remain unaffected, while the Chief Secretary confirmed steady progress in restoring electricity feeders and assured that district hospitals are functioning smoothly.

The Chief Minister stressed the importance of ensuring 100% attendance of doctors and paramedical staff at all district and sub-district hospitals to effectively manage emergencies.

Special instructions were issued to the Deputy Commissioner Budgam to coordinate with airport authorities to assist stranded tourists and to provide transportation, if required.

The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir assured that sufficient stocks of essential commodities, including food and other civil supplies, are available in all districts.

Commending officials for their efforts, the Chief Minister urged them to remain vigilant, proactive, and responsive to the needs of the people during this challenging period.

He emphasized the importance of seamless coordination and uninterrupted services to mitigate the impact of the snowfall on the public.

Post snowfall, CM Omar Abdullah inspects facilities at Ganderbal hospital

Following heavy snowfall across the Kashmir Valley, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today visited District Hospital Ganderbal and assessed the facilities and services available to patients during the inclement weather.

During his visit, the Chief Minister inspected various units of the hospital and reviewed the availability of essential medicines, staff on duty and the functionality of the central heating system.

The Medical Superintendent briefed the Chief Minister on the hospital's preparedness to ensure patient care, confirming that the central heating system is fully operational.

However, he also highlighted challenges such as a shortage of medical staff and ambulances in the district.

In response, CM Omar Abdullah reiterated his government's commitment to enhancing healthcare services across Jammu & Kashmir and addressing critical gaps to meet public needs.

He assured that steps would be taken to resolve the issues raised by the hospital administration. Chief Minister directed the hospital authorities to strictly enforce the duty roster for medical and paramedical staff to ensure uninterrupted services to avoid inconvenience to patients.

During his visit he was accompanied by his advisor Nasir Aslam Wani and other concerned officers.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now