Shreyanka Among Nominees For ICC Women’S Emerging Cricketer Of The Year

(MENAFN- IANS) Dubai, Dec 28 (IANS) India all-rounder Shreyanka Patil is among the nominees for the ICC Women's Emerging Cricketer of the Year award for 2024. Annerie Dercksen (South Africa), Saskia Horley (Scotland) and Freya Sargent (Ireland) are the other candidates for the award, the International Council announced on Saturday.

Patil's debut for India in December 2023 was just the beginning of an incredible year. The young bowler has been a consistent performer for India across white-ball formats, regularly delivering in high-pressure situations.

Primarily known for her bowling, Patil also has untapped potential as a lower-order batter. Her standout performances in the Women's T20 Asia Cup and the ICC Women's T20 World Cup have cemented her place in the team.

In a must-win World Cup clash against Pakistan, Patil's figures of 2/14 helped restrict the opposition to 105/8. Her economical bowling, including a wicket-maiden, played a pivotal role in keeping India's campaign alive.

From academia to international cricket, Annerie Dercksen's rise has been remarkable. A teacher by qualification, the 23-year-old made her debut in 2023 and quickly became an integral part of South Africa's squad. She played a crucial role in South Africa's journey to the ICC Women's T20 World Cup final in 2024.

Batting lower down the order, Dercksen capitalised on her opportunities, notably scoring 69 runs in a three-match T20I series against England. Her contributions with the ball across formats further highlighted her potential as an all-rounder.

Dercksen's unbeaten 44 off 23 balls in the T20I series decider against Pakistan was a match-winning effort. With South Africa chasing 154, she smashed six boundaries and two sixes, steering her team to a thrilling victory and earning the Player of the Match award.

Saskia Horley has been a transformative figure for Scotland's women's cricket team. Starting her journey on a cricket TV show alongside Ellyse Perry, Horley has gone on to make history for her country.

Horley's ODI performances in 2024 were particularly remarkable, including Scotland's first-ever century in Women's ODIs. She also contributed significantly with the ball, showcasing her all-round prowess in multiple series, including the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifiers.

In a tri-series against the Netherlands and PNG, Horley scored a composed 100 off 121 balls and followed it up with a four-wicket haul (4/24), leading Scotland to their highest ODI total of 258/6 and a commanding victory.

At just 18 years old, Freya Sargent has quickly become a key player for Ireland. With career-best figures of 3/29 in ODIs and 3/30 in T20Is, she has demonstrated her ability to perform against top-tier teams.

Sargent's maturity and composure, especially in pressure situations, have stood out. Her all-round contributions in both formats make her one of the most exciting young talents in international cricket.

Opening the bowling against England in a T20I, Sargent took three crucial wickets, including a run-out, to finish with 3/30. Her match-defining spell showcased her ability to rise to the occasion against formidable opponents.