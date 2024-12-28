Adani Foundation Steps In To Support Student Battling Kidney Ailment

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Dec 28 (IANS) In its unwavering commitment to humanitarian causes, the Adani Foundation has once again extended its helping hand, this time to support a young engineering student battling a life-threatening illness.

Anoop Mishra, a 19-year-old BTech student specialising in cybersecurity at Swaroop College, Lucknow, is grappling with last-stage chronic kidney disease. Currently undergoing at SGPGI Lucknow, Anoop requires a kidney transplant to survive.

The high cost of the transplant posed an insurmountable challenge for Anoop's family, whose situation was dire. In a desperate bid for assistance, social workers and well-wishers took to social media, appealing directly to Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani and the Adani Foundation. Their pleas were heard by the industrialist, who has long been recognised for his philanthropic endeavours.

Deeply moved by Anoop's plight, Gautam Adani instructed the Adani Foundation to extend support for the student's kidney transplant and post-operative care. This timely intervention has not only provided a new lease of life to Anoop but also alleviated the overwhelming financial burden on his family.

Expressing his heartfelt gratitude, Anoop said, "I want to thank Gautam Adani for helping me with my kidney transplant. Both my kidneys were damaged, and my family's financial condition made the treatment unaffordable. This assistance has given me a chance to live, and my entire family will always be indebted to him."

This act of kindness is not an isolated instance for the Adani Foundation. Over the years, the organisation has been at the forefront of supporting those in need. Notable examples include the case of Lovely, a young girl from Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh, who underwent surgery to correct congenital limb deformities on Gautam Adani's instructions. Similarly, 4-year-old Manushree, who was born with a hole in her heart, received life-saving treatment at PGI with the Foundation's support.

Through initiatives like these, the Adani Foundation continues to uphold its ethos of compassion and social responsibility, proving that corporate success can go hand in hand with meaningful community service.