NZ V SL: Nissanka-Mendis Century Stand In Vain As Late Collapse Seals 8-Run Win For Kiwis

(MENAFN- IANS) Mount Maunganui, Dec 28 (IANS) A late batting collapse by Sri Lanka saw New Zealand register a thrilling eight-run victory in the first game of the three-match T20I series at the Bay Oval on Saturday. Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis' 121-run opening partnership went in vain thanks to some great death by the likes of Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, and Zakary Foulkes.

Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to field first in the T20I series opener and asserted dominance over the Black Caps in the opening overs.

Tim Robinson (11) was the first to depart when he was caught and bowled by Binura Fernando in the fourth over. Robinson's opening partner Rachin Ravindra (8) soon followed him back to the dugout after he edged the ball into the safe hands of Mendis three balls later.

Mark Chapman's attempts to clear the boundary in the first over after the Power-play ended up giving Kamindu Mendis catching practice at backward square. Things went from bad to worse for the hosts when Glenn Phillips (8) and Mitchell Hay (0) were dismissed, trapped LBW on consecutive deliveries by Wanindu Hasaranga in the 10th over to leave them reeling at 65/5.

Daryl Mitchell (62) and Michael Bracewell (59) rescued the struggling Black Caps as a 105-run partnership, the highest-ever for the sixth wicket by New Zealand in T20Is, propelled the team to a strong total. The duo were dismissed by Maheesh Theekshana in the final over but the damage was already done as Sri Lanka had a huge target of 173 in front of them.

Nissanka (90) and Mendis (40) had the visitors dominating the game and it seemed they would run away with it before the latter edged a bouncer by Duffy, in the 14th over, which was easily collected by wicket-keeper Hay. Kusal Perera (0) and Kamindu Mendis (0) both were dismissed in the penultimate and final delivery of the same over which caused the collapse.

Despite fighting efforts from Nissanka at one end, the Sri Lankan batting order kept giving away wickets as no batter besides the opening duo reached double-digit scores.

Nissanka's wicket in the 19th over sealed the game for New Zealand as Sri Lanka ended their innings in underwhelming fashion at 164/8

Brief score:

New Zealand 172/8 in 20 overs (Daryl Mitchell 62, Michael Bracewell 59; Binura Fernando 2-22) beat Sri Lanka 164/8 in 20 overs (Pathum Nissanka 90, Kusal Mendis 40; Jacob Duffy 3-21) by eight runs.