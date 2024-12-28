India Bids Adieu To Former PM Manmohan Singh - What Do We Know About His Daughters Upinder, Daman, And Amrit?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Former Prime Manmohan Singh was cremated with full state honours on Saturday in the presence of top dignitaries from India and abroad. His wife, Gursharan Kaur, and their three daughters, along with other relatives, were also present for the ceremony. His eldest daughter, Upinder Singh, lit the funeral pyre at Nigambodh Ghat amid the chanting of religious hymns.

Manmohan Singh shared three daughters with his wife, Gursharan Kaur - Upinder, Daman and Amrit. The family has remained largely out of the eye while continuing to make remarkable contributions to their respective fields.

| “I like Modi... but I was also great friends with Dr Manmohan Singh,” said Obama

The eldest daughter of former PM Manmohan Singh is a renowned historian who currently serves as the Dean of Faculty at Ashoka University. Upinder Singh has written several notable books on Indian history over the years - including 'A History of Ancient and Early Medieval India and The Idea of Ancient India'. She holds a PhD from McGill University in Canada and was awarded the inaugural Infosys Prize for Social Sciences in 2009. She is married to noted author Vijay Tankha.

Daman Singh - the middle daughter of Manmohan Singh and Gursharan Kaur - is a writer who has penned several books including a biography of her parents. Her first book (The Last Frontier: People And Forests In Mizoram), highlighting social issues such as forest conservation, was published in 1996. She is married to IPS officer and former National Intelligence Grid CEO Ashok Patnaik.

Meanwhile their youngest daughter is a successful human rights lawyer based in the United States. Amrit Singh works as a law professor at Stanford and has been a key advocate for global human rights issues through her work with the Open Society Justice Initiative. She also holds degrees from several leading prestigious institutions including Yale Law School, Oxford, and Cambridge.

| Manmohan Singh passes away: Four major reforms by former PM of India

(With inputs from agencies)