Marco OTT Release: How To Watch Unni Mukundan's Malayalam Action Movie Online?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Malayalam action thriller Marco, starring Unni Mukundan and Siddique, has impressed audiences with its intense storyline and high-energy action sequences. Directed and written by Haneef Adeni, the was released in theatres on December 20. It has received praise from both critics and viewers for its gripping narrative and powerful performances.

The movie was made with a budget of ₹30 crore, as per reports. The movie has collected the amount in 8 days, according to Sacnilk. The movie has been released in Malayalam and Hindi . However, the Hindi version has collected ₹53 lakh out of the ₹29.9 crore it has collected so far.

Marco is a revenge drama that tells the story of the titular character, Marco, who returns from Italy to avenge the murder of his adopted brother, Victor. Victor, who was visually impaired, identified his killer, Russell Issac, moments before his tragic death.

Marco's journey is filled with betrayal, personal loss and intense confrontations, culminating in a thrilling climax where he rescues a kidnapped child and eliminates his enemies. The film leaves a hint of a potential sequel.

Marco's cast includes Jagadish, Kabir Duhan Singh, Yukti Thareja, Durva Thaker, and Shaji Chen, among others. The film is produced by Shareef Muhammed in collaboration with Unni Mukundan Films. It serves as a spinoff to the 2019 Malayalam hit Mikhael.

Chandru Selvaraj handled the cinematography, Shameer Muhammed edited the film, and Ravi Basrur composed its electrifying music. Marco has also made history as the highest-grossing A-rated Malayalam film, surpassing Kammatipaadam (2016).

Marco OTT Release

Fans who missed the theatrical experience are eagerly awaiting the Marco OTT release. Reports suggest that the film will soon be available for streaming on Netflix although an official confirmation. The release date is yet to be announced.