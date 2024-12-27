عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
J & K Govt Orders Transfer Of 6 IAS Officers

J & K Govt Orders Transfer Of 6 IAS Officers


12/27/2024 3:15:04 PM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday ordered transfers, with immediate effect, of six IAS officers in the interest of administration.

According to an order, Shantmanu, IAS (AGMUT: 1991), awating orders of posting in General Administration Department, has been transferred and posted as financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Higher Education Department relieving Dr. Rashmi Singh, IAS of the additional charge.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Shantmanu, IAS (AGMUT:1991) shall also hold the additional charge of the post of Administrative Secretary, Information Technology relieving Sh. Santosh D. Vaidya, IAS of the additional charge”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shailendra Kumar, IAS (AGMUT: 1995) Principal Secretary to the Governent, Agriculture Production Department has been asked to hold additional charge of Administrative Secretary, Floriculture, Parks and Gardens Department with effect from 01.01.2025, in addition to this own duties.
Sanjeev Verma, IAS (AGMUT:2001), Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department has been transferred and posted as Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Social Welfare Department.

M. Raju, JAS (AGMUT 2005), awaiting orders of posting in General Administration Department, has been posted as Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department,“He shall also hold additional charge of Administrative Secretary, Information Department bill further orders.”

Read Also New Business Rules In The Works: NC Led Panel Finalises Draft Govt Undertakes Comprehensive Restoration Of Religious Sites Across J&K

Ms. Sheetal Nanda, IAS (AGMUT:2006), Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Social Welfare Department has been transferred and posted as Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment relieving Shailendra Kumar, IAS of the additional charge.

Ms. Rehana Batul, IAS (AGMUT: 2010), Secretary to the Government, Information Department has been transferred and posted as Director, Jammu and Kashmir Institute of Management, Public Administration & Rural Development.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN27122024000215011059ID1109035713


Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search