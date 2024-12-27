J & K Govt Orders Transfer Of 6 IAS Officers

According to an order, Shantmanu, IAS (AGMUT: 1991), awating orders of posting in General Administration Department, has been transferred and posted as Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Higher Education Department relieving Dr. Rashmi Singh, IAS of the additional charge.

“Shantmanu, IAS (AGMUT:1991) shall also hold the additional charge of the post of Administrative Secretary, Information Technology relieving Sh. Santosh D. Vaidya, IAS of the additional charge”.

Shailendra Kumar, IAS (AGMUT: 1995) Principal Secretary to the Governent, Agriculture Production Department has been asked to hold additional charge of Administrative Secretary, Floriculture, Parks and Gardens Department with effect from 01.01.2025, in addition to this own duties.

Sanjeev Verma, IAS (AGMUT:2001), Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department has been transferred and posted as Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Social Welfare Department.

M. Raju, JAS (AGMUT 2005), awaiting orders of posting in General Administration Department, has been posted as Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department,“He shall also hold additional charge of Administrative Secretary, Information Department bill further orders.”

Ms. Sheetal Nanda, IAS (AGMUT:2006), Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Social Welfare Department has been transferred and posted as Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment relieving Shailendra Kumar, IAS of the additional charge.

Ms. Rehana Batul, IAS (AGMUT: 2010), Secretary to the Government, Information Department has been transferred and posted as Director, Jammu and Kashmir Institute of Management, Public Administration & Rural Development.

