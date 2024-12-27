Qaysariya Market...Irbil's Key Historic Tourist Attraction
Date
12/27/2024 6:05:44 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
Photo feature by Mukhles Khoshnaw
IRBIL, Dec 27 (KUNA) -- The historic Qaysariya market is the oldest market in Iraq's Irbil region and is considered one of the top touristic monuments in the city.
The market, built over 200 years ago, is located in the heart of the city, close to Irbil Citadel and stretches over 5,000 square meter. It consists of many alleys that are packed with hundreds of stores, receiving large numbers of visitors and tourists. The stores sell different items including food, nuts, clothes, souvenirs and jewelry.
The area surrounding the market includes restaurants, cafes, hotels and more stores, while its location close to the citadel attracts rising numbers of tourists from Iraq and other countries. (end)
