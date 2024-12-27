Peru Extends Condolences To Azerbaijan Over Plane Crash Near Aktau

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The of Foreign Affairs of Peru has conveyed its condolences to Azerbaijan following the tragic crash of an Embraer 190 aircraft operated by Azerbaijan (AZAL) near Aktau, Kazakhstan, on December 25.

According to Azernews , the Peruvian foreign policy department issued a statement expressing solidarity with Azerbaijan:

"The and people of Peru express their solidarity with the government and people of the Republic of Azerbaijan in connection with the tragic plane crash that occurred near the city of Aktau on December 25 and extend their deepest condolences to the families and relatives of the deceased," the communiqué stated.

To honor the day of mourning, a book of condolences was opened at the Azerbaijani Embassy in Peru.

It should be noted that the AZAL passenger plane, en route from Baku to Grozny, crashed near Aktau, claiming 38 lives and leaving 29 survivors out of the 67 people on board.

Initial reports suggest that the crash may have been caused by a Russian Pantsir-S surface-to-air missile system, which struck the aircraft as it neared Grozny. Government sources speculate that the plane, which had lost its course, was intended to crash into the Caspian Sea but was diverted to Aktau. Investigations are ongoing.