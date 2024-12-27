Peru Extends Condolences To Azerbaijan Over Plane Crash Near Aktau
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Peru has conveyed its
condolences to Azerbaijan following the tragic crash of an Embraer
190 aircraft operated by Azerbaijan airlines (AZAL) near Aktau,
Kazakhstan, on December 25.
According to Azernews , the Peruvian foreign
policy department issued a statement expressing solidarity with
Azerbaijan:
"The government and people of Peru express their solidarity with
the government and people of the Republic of Azerbaijan in
connection with the tragic plane crash that occurred near the city
of Aktau on December 25 and extend their deepest condolences to the
families and relatives of the deceased," the communiqué stated.
To honor the day of mourning, a book of condolences was opened
at the Azerbaijani Embassy in Peru.
It should be noted that the AZAL passenger plane, en route from
Baku to Grozny, crashed near Aktau, claiming 38 lives and leaving
29 survivors out of the 67 people on board.
Initial reports suggest that the crash may have been caused by a
Russian Pantsir-S surface-to-air missile system, which struck the
aircraft as it neared Grozny. Government sources speculate that the
plane, which had lost its course, was intended to crash into the
Caspian Sea but was diverted to Aktau. Investigations are
ongoing.
