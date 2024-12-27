Manmohan Singh Dies: PM Modi Pays Tribute, Says 'Not Ordinary To Lose So Much In Partition And Achieve A Lot In Life'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prime Narendra Modi paid a heartfelt tribute to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in a speech on Friday. He recalled how Singh rose above his struggles and achieved success in his life.

PM Modi said,“It is not ordinary to lose so much in Partition, come to India and achieve a lot in various aspects of life...His life teaches us how to rise above struggles and reach greater heights, and this lesson will continue to guide future generations.”

| Manmohan Singh's attachment to his personal car, a Maruti 800 over BMW

"His life teaches the future generation how to rise above poverty and struggles and achieve heights. He will always be remembered as a kind person, a learned economist and political leader dedicated to reforms," PM Modi added.

PM Modi said Manmohan Singh's demise a big loss to nation. He hailed Singh as a“distinguished parliamentarian” and said his“life was reflection of his honesty, simplicity.”

The Prime Minister further recalled the day when Manmohan Singh , weak and fragile, came to the Rajya Sabha on a wheelchair to exercise his voting right. "Despite his age, he would attend important sessions in a wheelchair and fulfil his parliamentary duties," the Prime Minister said.

| Is today a holiday? Are banks, schools, government offices closed on Friday?

He said, "As a Finance Minister in the government of former PM PV Narasimha Rao , he put the country, which was facing financial crisis, on the path of a new economic system. As the PM, his contribution for the growth and development of the country will always be remembered."

"As a kind human being, a learned economist, and a leader dedicated to reforms, he will always be remembered," PM Modi added. He also also asserted that Manmohan Singh's life was a reflection of his integrity and simplicity.

| 'History will be kinder to me': A look at Manmohan Singh's political journey

PM Modi also recalled his meetings with Manmohan Singh when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

"When I was the Chief Minister, I had open discussions with Dr Manmohan Singh Ji on national and international issues. Even after coming to Delhi, I would meet him and have discussions with him from time to time. Those meetings and conversations will always be cherished," he said.

| Manmohan Singh was a visionary economist with integrity: Raghuram Rajan

Manmohan Singh passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, on Thursday evening at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions. He had a sudden loss of consciousness at home after which he was rushed to the AIIMS Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies)