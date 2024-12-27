Ukraine to host the second Peace Summit

(MENAFN) Ukraine has finished all crucial preparations for the second Peace Summit, but recent efforts still to make sure the conference is beneficial. This was announced by Ukrainian Foreign Representative Heorhiy Tykhyi in a briefing, a Ukrinform journalist states.



"You can see for yourself that historical and tectonic processes are underway, including the arrival of new administrations (in the U.S. - ed.) and in European countries. The Peace Formula remains the foundation for a just resolution of the war, and this remains unchanged," Tychy announced.



The official stated that Ukraine has arranged everything crucial for hosting the second Peace Summit, counting organizing themed meetings which aligned joint positions on the points of the Peace Formula. In accordance with Tychy, this puts Ukraine in a powerful diplomatic position at the moment.



"However, preparation is necessary for the summit to take place and be effective. The timelines mentioned earlier were indicative, and Ukraine is always trying to implement everything as soon as possible. This is our general policy. However, it is clear that an event for the sake of an event is not what we need — we need something productive. Work continues," the Foreign Ministry deputy stated.





