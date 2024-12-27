A23a to break apart after escaping a whirlpool

(MENAFN) Experts forecast that the globs’ hugest iceberg, A23a, will fall apart within a month following escaping a whirlpool it was stuck in January 2024 and being carried to the direction of Antarctica.



A23a was disconnected from the Filchner-Ronne Ice Shelf in Antarctica in August 1986.



The iceberg stood still for about 34 years.



But in 2020, ocean currents started hitting it and it begun moving through the western area of the Weddell Sea.



Through its journey, the iceberg became stuck in a whirlpool and rotated around it from January until the middle of December in 2024.



Currently freed from the whirlpool, A23a is being pushed through Antarctica.



Andrew Meijers, representative science chief of the Polar Oceans Team at the British Antarctic Survey (BAS), described the details of A23a's recent journey to Anadolu.



Meijers stated they did not noticed any outer causes affecting the iceberg's disconnecting from the whirlpool, but he predicted that strong currents and winds in the area may have affected it.





