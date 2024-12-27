Ukraine receives military support from eight international coalitions according to the MoD

(MENAFN) Eight capability coalitions, each including about six and 21 nations, are strongly helping in delivering requires of Ukraine's Defense Forces. This was stated by the of Defense of Ukraine, in line with Ukrinform.



The Ministry stated that in September 2023, the plan for addressing globe assist to Ukraine transitioned to the known as Ramstein 2.0.



This plan indicates that Ukraine's partners are changing from giving two-sided military aid to functioning via allies that organize, arrange, and thus improve the scale of globe aid.



The Defense Forces' requirements for weaponry, military equipment, and people training are classified under eight coalition areas: air capability, marine capability, integrated air and missile defense, artillery, armored vehicles and maneuverability, drones, mine clearing, and IT.



For example, the United States heads the Air Capability Coalition and the Artillery Coalition; France leads the Integrated Air and Missile Defense Coalition and the Artillery Coalition; Germany heads the Armored Vehicles and Maneuverability Coalition in addition to the Integrated Air Defense Coalition; the United Kingdom heads the Maritime Capability Coalition and the Drone Coalition.



v

MENAFN27122024000045016953ID1109035830