LIVE MATCH: Qatar Vs Kuwait Khaleeji 26

Doha, Qatar: In a crucial Group A clash at the Arabian Gulf Cup, Qatar faces hosts Kuwait today at Jaber Al Ahmad International with semi-final hopes hanging in the balance.

The two-time Asian champions Qatar, currently tied with UAE at one point, need a decisive win against Kuwait, who lead the group alongside Oman with four points each.

Qatar coach Luis Garcia has vowed full commitment despite key player Sultan Al Brake's absence through injury, while Kuwait's manager Juan Antonio Pizzi acknowledges this as their group's most challenging matchup.

Stay tuned as we bring you match highlights and a glimpse of the football atmosphere at the venue!

⚽⚽⚽

IN VIDEO: Akram Afif attempts to find the first score for the Annabi team!

21' Annabi team puts high pressure on the Kuwaiti team with multiple aims at the goal

IN VIDEO: An airview shot of Jaber Al Ahmad International Stadium in Kuwait

15' Both teams showing caution in their approach, with Qatar holding slightly more possession at 53%.

Pass accuracy favors Qatar (73%) over Kuwait (61%), though overall passing numbers remain close (30-31).

Limited attacking threat with just one shot from Qatar and none on target from either side.

Kuwait has earned 2 corners while picking up one yellow card in what appears to be a tight defensive battle.

MATCH BEGINS

LINE UPS:

IN PHOTOS: Annabi star Akram Afif greet Kuwaiti team before the game

IN VIDEO: Watch the excitment from Jaber Al Ahmad International Stadium stands... Qatar fans sing the national anthem ahead of Kuwait match