UN worry about recent Israeli attacks on Gaza
12/27/2024 5:18:44 PM
(MENAFN) A UN chief on Friday stated concern over the recent Israeli assaults in the Gaza Strip. "We are alarmed by ongoing attacks across the Strip that have left scores of Palestinians dead," deputy Stephanie Tremblay said to journalists.
Recently on Friday, a medical source from Kamal Adwan Hospital located in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza stated to Anadolu that the Israeli military burn down many hospital areas.
Tremblay declared an strike close to Kamal Adwan Hospital in North Gaza governorate on Thursday night is announced to have murdered twelve individuals, counting health employees.
"In Kamal Adwan hospital today, staff, patients and their companions were forced out of the facility. Arrests and significant damage to the hospital have been reported," she announced.
The leader highlighted that the UN teams pursue to face "systematic denials" of humanitarian enter to North Gaza.
"Just today, another attempt by the UN to reach besieged parts of North Gaza governorate was denied by the Israeli authorities," she also said.
