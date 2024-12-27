Jordan Strongly Condemns Burning Of Kamal Adwan Hospital In Gaza By Israeli Occupation Forces

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 27 (Petra)-- The of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs strongly denounced the Israeli forces' burning of Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip and their forced evacuation of its patients and medical staff.The ministry described the action as "a heinous war crime" that adds to Israel's ongoing crimes in the Strip and a blatant violation of international law and humanitarian law. Israel is also held accountable for the safety of the hospital's patients and medical staff.Ambassador Sufian Al-Qudah, the Ministry's Spokesperson, emphasized the Kingdom's categorical rejection and condemnation of this systematic targeting of medical personnel and facilities. This is a violation of international law, particularly the 1949 Geneva Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War, and a risky attempt to destroy essential facilities that are essential to the survival of the people in the northern Gaza Strip.Ambassador Al-Qudah urged the international community, particularly the Security Council, to fulfill its moral and legal obligations to pressure Israel to halt its attacks on civilians in Gaza, to stop the violence's devastating humanitarian effects, to protect the Palestinian people, to prevent crimes against them, to hold those responsible accountable, to protect humanitarian and medical facilities and shelters, and to stop Israel's continued violations of international law.