UN states Yemen is on throes of a “survival crisis”

(MENAFN) The humanitarian disaster in Yemen, already one of the most critical in the globe, warnings to get even much worse if Israel pursue to assault Hodeidah seaport and Sanaa airport and puts them out of operation, the UN stated on Friday.



Julien Harneis, The organization's humanitarian coordinator and resident in Yemen, stated the total of individuals in the nation in need of assist to live is predicted to reach 19 million in the next year.



Addressing from Sanaa, he declared Yemen, the poorest conation entry in the Arabian Peninsula, has the second-highest number of malnourished kids of any country, and is in third place for food insecurity.



The civil conflict there, which has pursued for about ten years, has destroyed the economy and left millions of individuals without access to the crucial needs of life, he stated. The nation is in the throes of a “survival crisis” and the total of individuals that don’t have the ability to access healthcare services is one of the greatest in the globe.



