USD 485M financial aid to Ukraine from US, World Bank

(MENAFN) Ukraine has obtained USD485 million in aid from the US and the World under the PEACE in Ukraine mission. That is in line with Ukraine’s Primer Denys Shmyhal's declaration on Telegram, Ukrinform states.



“Ukraine has received USD 485 million from the United States and the World Bank under the PEACE in Ukraine project. Of this amount, USD 465 million was provided by the U.S. through USAID. Additional USD 20 million came from the World Bank,” Shmyhal stated.



In accordance with him, the money Will be intended to meet social and humanitarian expenditures in the state budget. “We thank the U.S., USAID, and the World Bank for their significant support of Ukrainians,” the Primer announced.



As lately stated, on December 26, Ukraine got about USD1.2 billion from Japan throughout the World Bank missions.



In the last month of 2024, no less than 121 activists, volunteers, human rights defenders, and reporters have passed away owing to Russia's full-scale attack against Ukraine.



MENAFN27122024000045016953ID1109035829