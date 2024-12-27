Qatar Bows Out Of Gulf Cup After 1-1 Draw With Kuwait

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatari national team were held to a 1-1 draw by Kuwait in their Group A clash today at Jaber Al-Ahmad Stadium. The match, part of the 26th edition of the Arab Gulf Cup (Khaleeji 26), concluded Qatar's campaign in the tournament, which continues in Kuwait until January 3. Qatar finished third in the group with two points, while Kuwait advanced to the semifinals with five points.



Kuwait opened the scoring in the 74th minute through Mohammed Daham, but Qatar equalized deep into stoppage time with a header from Mohammed Muntari in the 90+10th minute.



Qatar approached the match with a lineup tailored for victory, aiming to secure qualification. Ahmed Al-Rawi partnered Almoez Ali in attack, with Akram Afif positioned as an influential left winger. Youssef Abdulrazzaq operated on the right flank, supported by fullbacks Homam Al-Amin and Abdullah Youssef.



Qatar displayed dominance in the opening minutes, employing high pressing that allowed them to control possession and create opportunities. In the fifth minute, Homam Al-Amin unleashed a powerful shot that sailed over the crossbar. Five minutes later, Almoez Ali's header narrowly missed the target.



Kuwait were forced to adopt a defensive stance, relying on quick counterattacks. Qatar's backline, led by Lucas Mendes, successfully neutralized these threats. The Qatari team continued to press, with Almoez Ali providing a cross that Ahmed Al-Rawi headed towards goal, only for goalkeeper Khaled Al-Rashidi to make a crucial save in the 20th minute. Moments later, Akram Afif's penetrating run set up Youssef Abdulrazzaq, but the Kuwaiti defense intervened just in time.



Qatar came close again in the 35th minute when Ahmed Al-Rawi failed to capitalize on a well-placed pass from Abdullah Youssef, allowing Al-Rashidi to easily collect the ball. The Kuwaiti goalkeeper continued to shine, denying Almoez Ali's effort following an exquisite through ball from Afif in the 38th minute. A goal by Ahmed Al-Rawi in the 40th minute was disallowed due to a foul on the goalkeeper by Tariq Salman.



Despite a late first-half attempt by Kuwait's Mohammed Daham, whose shot was comfortably handled by Salah Zakaria, Qatar ended the half on the offensive but failed to break the deadlock.



The second half began in similar fashion, with Qatar piling pressure on the Kuwaiti defense. Al-Rawi's powerful shot in the 47th minute was blocked, while Almoez Ali's close-range effort in the 50th minute was saved by Al-Rashidi. Seeking to enhance their attack, coach Luis Garcia introduced Mohammed Muntari and Abdulrahman Mustafa for Ahmed Al-Rawi and Youssef Abdulrazzaq.



Kuwait posed a sporadic threat on the counter. Moaz Al-Enezi's low drive narrowly missed the post in the 60th minute, and Mohammed Daham's powerful efforts hit the woodwork twice in quick succession. Qatar responded with a disallowed goal in the 66th minute after Almoez Ali was flagged offside.



Kuwait took the lead in the 74th minute when Mohammed Daham's free-kick found the back of the net. Qatar immediately intensified their efforts, and a controversial decision in the 80th minute saw the referee deny a penalty after consulting VAR for a foul on Almoez Ali.



Qatar's relentless pursuit of an equalizer nearly paid off in the 82nd minute when Muntari's thunderous shot rebounded off the crossbar. Almoez Ali's subsequent attempt in the 87th minute also missed the target. Finally, in the 90+10th minute, Mohammed Muntari's towering header, assisted by Ibrahim Al-Hassan, salvaged a draw for Qatar. However, the result was insufficient to keep them in the tournament.



Qatar's exit marks the end of a campaign filled with spirited performances but ultimately overshadowed by missed opportunities.

