Zelensky expresses his condolences over Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash

(MENAFN) Ukrainian Leader Volodymyr Zelensky has prolonged his condolences to Azerbaijani Leader Ilham Aliyev and the citizens of Azerbaijan after the Azerbaijan Airlines plane accident. He stated this on X, in line with Ukrinform.



"More and more details regarding the horrific crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines flight are emerging. I extend my condolences to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan. Every human life is valuable, and every loss of life deserves a thorough investigation to establish the truth," Zelensky announced. He directed to visual proof from the crash location, saying Russia's is responsible for the disaster.



Zelensky added that if Russia wants to share lies, as it did in the disaster of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, the globe society must stand together to put pressure on Moscow, guaranteeing accountability and discover the truth.



On Wednesday, December 25, Flight J2-8243, an Embraer passenger plane, crashed close to the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan. The flight, which departure from Baku, Azerbaijan, and was going to Grozny, Chechnya, swerved over the Caspian Sea, hundreds of kilometers off course. The plane in the end fell on the opposite shore.





