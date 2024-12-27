According to HUD homelessness rise by 18 percent in 2024 in USA

(MENAFN) Homelessness in the United States rose by 18 percent in 2024, in line with the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), signifying the biggest annual growth in recent years.



The conclusion, shared as part of HUD’s 2024 Annual Homelessness Assessment Report, giving a description of homelessness on one night in January.



The statement showed that almost 771,480 individuals– or approximately 23 of every 10,000 individuals in the US – went through homelessness in an emergency shelter, safe haven, transitional housing program, or in unsheltered places through the nation.



The statement referred the record-high homelessness in 2024 to many reasons, such as the internal affordable housing disaster, rising inflation, stagnant salaries, systemic racism, public health disaster, natural crisis, rose in migration, and the end of COVID-19-perioud homelessness prevention programs.



It approximates that 39 percent more individuals in families with kids experienced homelessness between 2023 and 2024. Kids under the age of 18 saw the greatest increase in homelessness, with nearly 150,000 experiencing homelessness on a single night in 2024, up 33 percent from 2023.





MENAFN27122024000045016953ID1109035833