Manmohan Singh Death: Salman Khan's Sikandar Teaser Postponed, Makers Say, 'Our Thoughts Are With The Nation'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The teaser release of Salman Khan's highly anticipated Sikandar, earlier scheduled for December 27 to coincide with the star's birthday, has been postponed in view of former Prime Manmohan Singh's death.

In a statement released on X, the makers of the film said their“thoughts are with the nation during this time of mourning” as they announced the postponement of Salman Khan-Rashmika Mandanna's Sikandar teaser release.

According to the statement posted on Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment's official social handle, Sikandar's teaser will now be released on Saturday, December 28, at 11:07 AM.

“In light of the passing of our esteemed former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Ji, we regret to announce that the release of the Sikandar teaser has been postponed to 28th December 11:07 AM,” the post read.

“Our thoughts are with the nation during this time of mourning. Thank you for understanding,” they added.

The announcement was made just a few hours before the teaser of Sikandar was initially scheduled to be released.

Yesterday, on the eve of Salman Khan's birthday, the creators of Sikandar revealed an exciting first-look poster of the star, sparking excitement among fans.



The poster showed Salman in a striking and enigmatic silhouette, holding a sharp spear-like weapon, exuding an air of mystery and strength. His powerful stance embodies Sikandar's fearless and unstoppable spirit, promising a memorable cinematic experience.



This marks Salman's collaboration with producer Sajid Nadiadwala once again, following their 2014 hit Kick.

With Sajid Nadiadwala as producer and AR Murugadoss directing, Sikandar aims to deliver a perfect mix of action, drama, and emotion. Salman will take on a fresh, never-before-seen role, further elevating the film's anticipation.

A News18 report citing sources said the teaser is 80 seconds long.



Sikandar also marks Salman's return to theatres after a year-long gap since his 2023 release, Tiger 3, co-starring Katrina Kaif. Featuring Rashmika Mandanna and Kajal Aggarwal in key roles, the movie is set for a grand Eid 2025 release, promising a cinematic treat for audiences nationwide.