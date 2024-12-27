Al Masaood Group Partners With Hengst To Introduce Pioneering Filtration Solutions In The UAE

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Al Masaood Group's Projects, Engineering, and Services Division (PESD) has signed an exclusive agency agreement for new business partners with Hengst Air Filtration Middle East, the regional branch of the globally renowned Hengst Filtration Germany. The partnership appoints Al Masaood as the exclusive distributor for Hengst's turbine and turbomachinery filtration solutions in the UAE.

Hengst, a family-owned company with over 3,700 employees across 26 global locations, is at the forefront of innovative filtration and fluid management solutions. Their groundbreaking carbon capture and utilization (CCU) technology enables on-site CO2 capture and repurposing, eliminating the need for complex transportation of liquid CO2.

Hani El Tannir, CEO of Al Masaood Group Industrial, said:“This collaboration with Hengst reflects Al Masaood's strategic focus on sustainability and innovation. Together, we aim to introduce advanced filtration technologies that support cleaner and more efficient industrial processes in the UAE.”





Vijay Thomas, Managing Director of Hengst Air Filtration Middle East, said:“Partnering with Al Masaood Group is a significant step in bringing our advanced filtration technologies to the UAE. This collaboration reflects our dedication to delivering sustainable solutions that drive innovation and support the transition to a greener, more efficient future.”

Lars Krogh, Commercial Director at Hengst Air Filtration Middle East, added:“Our advanced solutions, including carbon capture technologies, are designed to meet the growing demand for sustainable industrial practices. We look forward to collaborating with Al Masaood Group to drive innovation and sustainability in the region.”

This partnership will enable industries in the UAE to adopt cutting-edge filtration solutions, supporting the country's commitment to sustainability and a cleaner environment.

About Al Masaood – Group Industrial:

Al Masaood – Group Industrial is a highly diversified business enterprise that offers a wide range of industrial solutions. A leader in the UAE's industrial sector, Al Masaood – Group Industrial caters to the needs of major industries such as oil and gas, power, petrochemicals, utilities, marine, heavy equipment and machinery, logistics, modular construction, automotive and accessories, and many more. Under the Al Masaood – Group Industrial umbrella are Al Masaood Power Division, Al Masaood Tyres, Batteries, and Accessories Division (TBA), Al Masaood Commercial Vehicles and Equipment (CV&E), Al Masaood Projects & Engineering Services Division (PESD), Al Masaood Bergum L.L.C, ARB Emirates, Al Masaood Motor Tech, Al Masaood Technical Services, and Al Masaood Equipment Rental.

The company's portfolio of products and services is provided through its partnerships with major international brands, as well as through locally developed manufacturing solutions. Some of the top global brands associated with the company include Volvo Penta, MTU, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, KSB, MAN Energy Solutions, Bridgestone, Total Energies, ARB, Leroy-Somer, S&W, 4IR Solutions, Quartzelec, Schroedahl, Dongfeng, Oshkosh, and TCM. Through its power, engineering, and industrial units, it has built some of the largest repair and maintenance, remanufacturing, and operation facilities in the UAE.

Besides engaging in in-country public-private partnerships to drive the industrial identity of the nation, Al Masaood – Group Industrial is also focused on offering a wide array of innovative and sustainable industrial solutions, including eco-friendly modular buildings, SHAMS+ – the UAE's first locally manufactured solar charging solution for electric vehicles and hybrid marine vessels, Mobile Solar Applications, and Hydrogen System Development. Al Masaood – Group Industrial also has a Steel Fabrication arm, and a network of automotive service centres.