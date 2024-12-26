Turkish Airlines cancels Maputo flights amid political turmoil in Mozambique

(MENAFN)

Turkish has canceled its scheduled flights to Mozambique’s capital, Maputo, on Thursday due to ongoing political instability in the country.



Flights on the Istanbul-Maputo route, including the Johannesburg-Maputo leg, have also been canceled, the airline confirmed in a statement.



This decision comes in the wake of escalating unrest following the confirmation by Mozambique's highest court on Monday that the ruling Frelimo party, in power since 1975, had won the October presidential elections.



Daniel Chapo, the Frelimo party's candidate, was declared the winner with around 65 percent of the vote. Opposition groups, however, have contested the results, claiming electoral fraud.



The unrest has contributed to serious security incidents, including a large-scale prison break near Maputo, where more than 1,500 inmates escaped during riots on Wednesday. The prison clash resulted in 33 deaths and 15 injuries.



With the latest deaths, the country’s death toll has risen to 151 since October 21, according to the election monitoring group Plataforma Decide.



Authorities anticipate a rise in crime in Maputo over the next 48 hours, as warned by Mozambique’s Police General Commander, Bernardino Rafael.

