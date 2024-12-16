Energy Minister Al-Kaabi Honours Winners Of OAPEC Scientific Research Awards

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the of State for Affairs Saad Sherida al-Kaabi, honoured the winners of the 2022 Organization of Arab Exporting Countries (OAPEC) Scientific Research Awards, for their contributions to furthering sustainability research in the oil and field with a focus on OAPEC operations.

As Chairman of the current OAPEC session for the year 2024, Minister al-Kaabi presented the awards to two teams.

The first award is split between two researches the first research awarded to Dr. Mamoun Absi Halabi from the Republic of Lebanon, and Dr. Faisal Salman Al-Humaidan from Kuwait, for their research titled, 'Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage Prospects of the Decarbonization of the Oil and Gas Industry.'

The second research for the team from the Egypt comprising Dr. Lamya Ahmad Abu Shahba,. Hiba Bishr Nasr, Yahya Nassar, and Inas Ibrahim Zahran, for their research titled 'Decarbonization and Circular Carbon Economy in the Oil and Gas Field Implications for OAPEC Countries'.

The awards were presented during the OAPEC's 113th Ministerial Meeting in Kuwait City, as part of OAPEC's decision to dedicate this edition of its awards to the field of new and renewable energies, including modern technologies for producing renewable energy, national and international policies that promote the dissemination of renewable energy, the challenges facing the dissemination and use of renewable energy, and other relevant issues.

This approach reflects OAPEC's drive to promote sustainability in the field, and to bolster the low-carbon operations in oil and gas across its member states.

