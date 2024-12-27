PLA Uses Drones And 3D Printing To Service Weapons

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The Chinese military has begun utilizing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 3D printing to remotely service its equipment and weapons, Azernews reports.

The publication reports that the Air Force brigade of the Northern Military District of the People's Liberation (PLA) recently tested remote maintenance capabilities during military exercises. The technical maintenance team, stationed at the rear, employed a 3D printer to quickly produce replacement parts for damaged equipment. These parts were then transported to a simulated front line via UAVs.

While the publication did not specify the exact location or timing of the exercises, the use of UAVs and 3D printing is seen as a significant advancement in enhancing the PLA's operational flexibility and efficiency. The integration of these technologies could dramatically reduce the time needed for equipment repair, particularly in remote or contested areas where traditional supply lines are compromised.

The development underscores China's ongoing efforts to modernize its military and enhance its ability to conduct sustained operations, even in challenging conditions. Experts suggest that this innovative approach to logistics and maintenance could play a crucial role in future conflicts, enabling rapid response to equipment failures without relying on traditional supply chains.