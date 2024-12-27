PLA Uses Drones And 3D Printing To Service Weapons
The Chinese military has begun utilizing unmanned aerial
vehicles (UAVs) and 3D printing technology to remotely service its
equipment and weapons, Azernews reports.
The publication reports that the Air Force brigade of the
Northern Military District of the People's Liberation army (PLA)
recently tested remote maintenance capabilities during military
exercises. The technical maintenance team, stationed at the rear,
employed a 3D printer to quickly produce replacement parts for
damaged equipment. These parts were then transported to a simulated
front line via UAVs.
While the publication did not specify the exact location or
timing of the exercises, the use of UAVs and 3D printing is seen as
a significant advancement in enhancing the PLA's operational
flexibility and efficiency. The integration of these technologies
could dramatically reduce the time needed for equipment repair,
particularly in remote or contested areas where traditional supply
lines are compromised.
The development underscores China's ongoing efforts to modernize
its military and enhance its ability to conduct sustained
operations, even in challenging conditions. Experts suggest that
this innovative approach to logistics and maintenance could play a
crucial role in future conflicts, enabling rapid response to
equipment failures without relying on traditional supply
chains.
