Will China Let The Yuan Go In 2025?

(MENAFN- Asia Times) One of the top imponderables of 2025 is whether China might devalue the yuan.

It was a decade ago that Beijing shocked global markets with a sizable downward shift in the yuan exchange rate. Now, analysts are buzzing about the odds China might counter a Donald 2.0 presidency and its threatened trade wars with a weaker currency.

The 60% tariffs Trump threatens to impose on China could shoulder-check an already slowing under the weight of a once-in-a-generation property crisis.

Weak retail sales, record youth unemployment, a fast-aging population and deflationary forces aren't helping economic matters. Trump advisors also have telegraphed moves to weaken the dollar to gain a trade advantage.

“This will trigger some pushback among these trading partners, who will move to protect domestic industries against increased Chinese imports,” says economist Julian Evans-Pritchard at Capital Economics.

A move to weaken the yuan could shake up 2025 in unprecedented ways. Of course, betting on a

sharply weaker yuan

could be a mistake if the last few years of the Xi Jinping era are any guide.

Hedge fund bets that Trump might support a strong dollar seem to have forgotten his 2017-2021 term. Then, Trump was adamantly in favor of a weaker US exchange rate to advantage American manufacturers and punish China.

Trump's assault on the US Federal Reserve is also worth considering. Early in his first term, Trump was apoplectic that his chosen Chairman Jerome Powell sustained his predecessor Janet Yellen's rate hikes. He browbeat Powell into cutting rates, adding stimulus in 2019 that the economy arguably didn't need.

On top of the Fed's dented credibility, the US national debt soared under both Trump and current President Joe Biden. It's now over US$36 trillion and the alarming rise shows no signs of slowing.

Add in the risk of even greater political polarization once Trump retakes the reins on January 20, 2025. Yet there are at least four reasons why Beijing might be unlikely to allow the exchange rate to fall too much.

One, a falling yuan might make it harder for highly indebted Chinese companies like property developers to make payments on offshore debt. That would increase default risks in Asia's biggest economy . Seeing #ChinaEvergrande trending again in cyberspace is the last thing Xi wants.