Bitget Earn Announces Delisting Of FIL Savings Product Effective

Bitget , the leading exchange, and Web3 company has announced the delisting of its FIL Savings product as part of ongoing efforts to optimize the platform's product offerings. Following the delisting, all assets held in the FIL Savings product will be automatically transferred to users' spot accounts, ensuring seamless access and uninterrupted asset management.

Users can view these transactions and manage their funds directly through their Bitget spot accounts. The platform's automatic transfer mechanism eliminates the need for manual intervention, providing a hassle-free transition for all FIL Savings participants.

Until the delisting takes effect, users can continue to redeem their investments from the FIL Savings product at any time. To ensure a smooth process, Bitget encourages users to review their investment plans and make any necessary arrangements in advance. This update reflects Bitget's commitment to streamlining its Bitget Earn offerings while maintaining an efficient and secure platform for its users.

Bitget remains dedicated to delivering a secure, innovative, and user-focused trading experience. The exchange appreciates the ongoing trust and support of its global user base as it continues to enhance its ecosystem to meet evolving user needs.

For further details about the FIL Savings product delisting and asset transfer, please visit here .

