Techmediabreaks Thumzup Media Corp. (NASDAQ: TZUP) Reports Strong Growth And Strategic Expansion Into South Florida

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Thumzup (NASDAQ: TZUP) , a rising leader in social branding and programmatic marketing, continues to demonstrate robust growth, with its advertiser base surpassing 600, just weeks after exceeding 500. The company attributes this success to its innovative platform, which empowers advertisers to connect with diverse audiences through authentic, user-generated content while offering monetary incentives to app users. Recent integrations with X (formerly Twitter) and a partnership with Tedras Global Solutions to leverage AI further enhance Thumzup's ad targeting and campaign optimization capabilities, solidifying its disruptive position in the digital advertising landscape.

Building on this momentum, Thumzup has strategically expanded into South Florida, targeting high-growth areas like Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach. Leveraging its Nasdaq debut to fuel expansion, the company aims to tap into the region's multi-billion-dollar advertising market, vibrant retail activity, and rising consumer demand. By fostering partnerships with local businesses, empowering gig economy workers to promote brands, and investing in data-driven marketing technology, Thumzup plans to drive scalable growth and economic impact. As a member of the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce, Thumzup has already begun forging connections with potential advertisers, reinforcing its commitment to empowering creators and businesses in this dynamic region.

To view the full press release, visit



About Thumzup®

Thumzup Media Corporation is democratizing the multi-billion dollar social media branding and marketing industry. Its flagship product, the Thumzup platform, utilizes a robust programmatic advertiser dashboard coupled with a consumer-facing App to enable individuals to get paid cash for posting about participating advertisers on major social media outlets through the Thumzup App. The easy-to-use dashboard allows advertisers to programmatically customize their campaigns. Cash payments are made to App users/creators through PayPal and other digital payment systems.

Thumzup was featured on

CBS Los Angeles

and in

KTLA .

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to TZUP are available in the company's newsroom at



About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire

(“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 70+ brands within the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

