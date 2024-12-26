Web3mediabreaks Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM) Secures $775M Strategic Boost From Tether To Accelerate Growth

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Rumble (NASDAQ: RUM) , a growing video-sharing platform, has announced a $775 million strategic from Tether, the issuer of the USDT stablecoin. This deal aims to bolster Rumble's growth trajectory, enhance its infrastructure, and expand its audience reach. The investment aligns with Rumble's mission to provide an open and decentralized digital space while reinforcing Tether's commitment to supporting platforms that champion free expression. The reacted positively, with Rumble's stock surging as investors anticipated the transformative impact of this partnership.

To view the full press release, visit



About Rumble Inc.

Rumble is a high-growth video platform and cloud services provider that is creating an independent infrastructure. Rumble's mission is to restore the internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit

href="" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer rumbl .

About Web3MediaWire

Web3MediaWire

(“W3MW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the next generation of internet technologies. It is one of 70+ brands within the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, W3MW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, W3MW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. W3MW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from Web3MediaWire, text“Web3” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the Web3MediaWire website applicable to all content provided by W3MW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

Web3MediaWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

Web3MediaWire is powered by

IBN