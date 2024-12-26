United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Confers Zayed The Second Medal On President Of The Indigenous Women And Peoples Association Of Chad

(MENAFN- APO Group)

His Highness Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President, has conferred the Zayed the Second Medal on Her Excellency Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim, President of the Indigenous Women and Peoples Association of Chad, in recognition of her prominent contributions to the success of the 28th of the Parties to the UN Framework on Climate Change (COP28), which was hosted in the UAE last year.

His Excellency Rashid Saeed Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Chad, presented the medal to H.E. Oumarou Ibrahim, who expressed her sincere gratitude and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President, for this award. Her Excellency Oumarou Ibrahim also commended the historic UAE Consensus concluded in COP28, which has since become a critical reference framework for global climate action and sustainability.

For his part, H.E. Al Shamsi congratulated H.E. Oumarou Ibrahim on the award and commended Chad's participation in COP28 and its support of the historic UAE Consensus, which fosters coordination and collaboration to safeguard humanity and the planet.

