Stakeholders in IT sector emphasize that integration of blockchain technology into e-services will significantly improve quality

(MENAFN) Stakeholders in the information sector have emphasized that the integration of blockchain into e-services will significantly improve the quality and efficiency of e-government transactions and services in Jordan. In statements to the Jordan News Agency (Petra), experts highlighted that the Jordanian Cabinet’s approval of the national blockchain policy for 2025 marks a pivotal step towards accelerating digital transformation in the Kingdom. They pointed out that the policy’s adoption will establish a comprehensive framework for integrating blockchain in government operations, enhancing transparency, security, and efficiency in public service delivery.



The Council of Ministers’ decision, made two days ago, approves the blockchain policy as a strategic move aimed at improving the reliability, security, and performance of government services. This policy seeks to strengthen the frameworks of transparency and integrity, build public trust in government operations, and ensure the complete security and privacy of sensitive data such as financial, educational, and healthcare records. The policy aligns with the broader Economic Modernization Vision, which focuses on achieving excellence in the communications and information technology sectors, promoting emerging technologies, and supporting national development. It also seeks to boost Jordan's service exports on both regional and global levels.



Blockchain technology, an advanced decentralized database system, allows for transparent data sharing within a business network. The data is stored in interconnected blocks that cannot be modified or deleted without network consensus, ensuring the integrity of the information. This makes blockchain ideal for creating secure and immutable ledgers to track transactions such as payments, orders, and accounts. Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, Eng. Sami Samirat, stated that blockchain’s adoption in e-government services will greatly enhance the quality of transactions. He explained that it will improve transparency, reduce fraud, lower operational costs, and safeguard data privacy. The decentralized nature of blockchain makes it resistant to data manipulation and cyberattacks, offering a robust solution for securing e-government services.



Samirat also explained that blockchain’s use of cryptographic algorithms ensures data integrity and confidentiality, as each block of data has a unique reference code. The interconnected nature of the blocks makes it impossible to alter, switch, or tamper with records, enhancing the security and reliability of government services. The policy highlights several advantages of blockchain, including increased transparency, reduced fraud risks, and enhanced security. Additionally, blockchain's decentralized structure eliminates reliance on central authorities, reducing the risk of system failures and increasing the independence of involved parties.

