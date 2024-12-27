Selection Trials For Carrom National On December 30

The tournament is scheduled to take place from 5th January 2025 to 8th January 2025 at Nellore Club, Dargamitta, Nellore, Andhra Pradesh. It is organised by the All India Carrom Federation and hosted by the Andhra Pradesh State Carrom Association and District Nellore Carrom Association.

All the interested players who wish to represent J&K in this prestigious tournament are required to participate in the open selection trials and the subsequent screening process conducted by the J&K Sports Council.

The trials will be held on Monday, December 30, at SKISC, Srinagar, at 12:30 PM.

“The association encourages all eligible players to participate and showcase their skills for a chance to represent Jammu and Kashmir at the national level,” the association said in a press release.

“For further information, please contact: 9070000093, 9906767529,” it added.

