In February next year, Russian invaders plan to hold an international teleconference to mark the anniversary of the 1945 Yalta Conference, using it to propagate messages about alleged "Nazism" in Ukraine.

This was reported by the National Resistance Center (NRC), as cited by Ukrinform.

"In February, the Russians are planning a teleconference in honor of the anniversary of the Yalta conference... The invaders plan to spread messages about Nazism in Ukraine and that the current world order is outdated. The enemy is currently looking for partners in the West who will perform this play with them," the message reads.

The teleconference is reportedly planned to connect studios in Simferopol with locations in the United Kingdom, France, and the United States.

“In honor of the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, the Kremlin plans to once again play up the theme of the“fighter against Nazism,” speculating on historical issues to justify its aggression,” the NRC emphasizes.

Russia plans to use its agents of influence worldwide to participate in the event, attempting to bolster its image as a leading "fighter against Nazism." The narrative positions Russia as an arbiter of who qualifies as "Nazis" globally, supposedly legitimizing its invasions of sovereign states.

However, the NRC emphasizes that Russia's attempts to manipulate these themes on the international stage are unlikely to succeed, as "modern Russia itself is the main threat to global security."

As reported, Russian proposal at the United Nations to introduce a manipulative amendment to the funding scale of member states was rejected. This effort had sought to treat the population of Crimea as part of Russia, but the UN Secretariat maintained that Crimea's residents are counted as part of Ukraine's population.