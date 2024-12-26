ROSHN Breaks Ground On ALMANAR Project, Marking Notable Development In Makkah

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)



ROSHN announced the groundbreaking for ALMANAR, its first community in Makkah The groundbreaking marks a significant milestone in the Kingdom's urban development and highlights ROSHN's commitment to improving the quality of life across the Kingdom

RIYADH,December 2024: Under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, Advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and Governor of Makkah Region, ROSHN Group, Saudi Arabia's leading multi-asset class developer and a Public Fund (PIF) Company, held the groundbreaking ceremony for ALMANAR, its inaugural fully integrated residential community in Makkah. The event was held at the project site, in the presence of Mr. Musad Aldaood, Mayor of Makkah; Eng. Saleh Al-Rasheed, CEO of the Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites; Eng. Abdullah Al-Hammad, CEO of the General Real Estate Authority; Dr. Khalid Johar, Acting CEO of ROSHN Group, and numerous prominent figures from the public and private sectors. During the event, attendees had the opportunity to explore the show villas and discover the diverse residential typologies available within the community, signifying a pivotal achievement in the Group's mission to transform urban development and elevate the quality of life throughout the Kingdom.

ALMANAR covers an expansive 21 million square meters, offering over 33,000 residential units. The design of ALMANAR community reflects ROSHN's vision of creating human-centric developments that prioritize people's needs, offering a sustainable and vibrant living environment seamlessly integrated with nature and expansive green spaces. It ensures effortless access to a wide array of community facilities and services, including schools, mosques, shopping centers, and healthcare facilities. With vibrant streets, open spaces, and recreational areas, ALMANAR fosters social connections, strengthens community bonds, and cultivates a deep sense of belonging.

The community is strategically located within the Al-Haram Boundaries, just 20 minutes from Al-Masjid Al-Haram, less than one hour from King Abdulaziz Airport in Jeddah, and two minutes from Makkah Gate. The community is unique in terms of both location and design, drawing inspiration from the region, with homes embracing traditional architecture and using modern materials, creating a unique destination.





“Spanning over 21 million square meters, ALMANAR will offer over 33,000 homes and provide over 150 amenities to cater to residents' needs,” said ROSHN Group's Acting Group CEO Dr. Khalid Johar.“ALMANAR Community represent a pivotal step creating an integrated living environment within Makkah Al-Mukarramah, which will be only 20 minutes away from Al-Masjid Al-Haram. As ROSHN Group, we are committed to both raising the quality of life and contribute to reshaping the urban landscape in Makkah Al-Mukarramah”.