National Guard Deploys Zuzana, DITA Spgs On Frontline Commander

National Guard Deploys Zuzana, DITA SPGs On Frontline
12/27/2024 12:08:56 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In recent months, the National Guard has received 155
mm self-propelled artillery systems (SPGs) Zuzana and DITA, with the process of acquiring additional combat vehicles ongoing.
This was reported by National Guard Commander Brigadier General Oleksandr Pivnenko in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine , as cited by Ukrinform.
“Understanding the need and analyzing our experience, I initiated the creation of a dedicated artillery brigade armed with Ukrainian 155
mm Bogdana SPGs (NATO-standard caliber). Additionally, we have received 155
mm Zuzana and DITA SPGs in recent months, and they are already being used on the front lines,” Pivnenko stated.
The commander highlighted that the National Guard (NG) is actively acquiring new vehicles, training personnel, and deploying these systems both within units and the specialized artillery brigade.
Discussing assistance from allies, Pivnenko acknowledged initial challenges but noted significant progress over the past year:“We've managed to level the situation and are now working more effectively with partners in various areas.”
“Among the key contributions are vehicles like the M113, FV432, and others. These systems enhance the mobility of fire teams and bolster the protection of critical infrastructure,” the NG Commander emphasized.
As a reminder: produced by the Czech defense company Excalibur Army, DITA is a 155
mm SPG. Earlier this year, the Netherlands ordered nine DITA SPGs from the Czech Republic for delivery to Ukraine.
A Slovak self-propelled artillery system Zuzana is equipped with a 155
mm gun with a barrel length of 52 calibers. Its maximum firing range is 41
km, and the system can fire six rounds per minute.
