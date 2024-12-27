Plane Crash Victims Commemorated In Vienna

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On the day of mourning declared in connection with the crash of a passenger plane operated by Azerbaijan on the Baku-Grozny flight, the national flag of our country was lowered to half-mast at the embassy of Azerbaijan in Austria, and a memorial book was opened at the embassy.

According to Azernews , the embassy sent a note to Austrian agencies, as well as international organizations and missions in Vienna. The embassy's social accounts also shared the incident, and numerous letters of condolence were received by the embassy's email address.

Austrian state and government representatives, parliamentarians, and representatives of diplomatic missions come to the Azerbaijani embassy to express their condolences and write their heartfelt words in the memorial book.