عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Plane Crash Victims Commemorated In Vienna

Plane Crash Victims Commemorated In Vienna


12/27/2024 12:08:51 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On the day of mourning declared in connection with the crash of a passenger plane operated by Azerbaijan airlines on the Baku-Grozny flight, the national flag of our country was lowered to half-mast at the embassy of Azerbaijan in Austria, and a memorial book was opened at the embassy.

According to Azernews , the embassy sent a note to Austrian government agencies, as well as international organizations and diplomatic missions in Vienna. The embassy's social media accounts also shared the incident, and numerous letters of condolence were received by the embassy's email address.

Austrian state and government representatives, parliamentarians, and representatives of diplomatic missions come to the Azerbaijani embassy to express their condolences and write their heartfelt words in the memorial book.

MENAFN27122024000195011045ID1109033993


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search