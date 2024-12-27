Plane Crash Victims Commemorated In Vienna
On the day of mourning declared in connection with the crash of
a passenger plane operated by Azerbaijan airlines on the
Baku-Grozny flight, the national flag of our country was lowered to
half-mast at the embassy of Azerbaijan in Austria, and a memorial
book was opened at the embassy.
According to Azernews , the embassy sent a note
to Austrian government agencies, as well as international
organizations and diplomatic missions in Vienna. The embassy's
social media accounts also shared the incident, and numerous
letters of condolence were received by the embassy's email
address.
Austrian state and government representatives, parliamentarians,
and representatives of diplomatic missions come to the Azerbaijani
embassy to express their condolences and write their heartfelt
words in the memorial book.
